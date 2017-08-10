La Crosse Completes Short Sweep Of Rox

The La Crosse Loggers beat the St. Cloud Rox 9-7 Wednesday night at Copeland Park to complete a sweep of the two-game series. The Rox fall to 40-28 on the season with the loss.

The Rox trailed 9-2 heading into the seventh inning before scoring a pair of runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. However, the comeback fell a pair of runs short.

Trevor Putzig was 3-3 with three runs batted in for St. Cloud, while Ricardo Sanchez finished with three hits.

The Rox host Eau Claire Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports and on Charter Channel 189.