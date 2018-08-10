Kleis: Lodging Tax and Food and Beverage Tax Vote Should Wait

ST. CLOUD -- Plans to put a lodging tax and food and beverage tax referendum before St. Cloud voters this November will likely be put on hold. Mayor Dave Kleis says he's hearing from community members and stakeholders that there is confusion about the process...

Our goal was to put it on the ballot this fall so voters could decide. It's not required that we put it on the ballot, but I feel very firmly that these types of things should be voted on. But, because it has to get to the legislature again for authorization and the discussions I've had in reaching out to folks, there's too much confusion. And, there shouldn't be when you have a ballot issue.

As a result, Kleis says he will ask the city council to table the issue until the 2020 election.

The city is considering asking voters to approve raising the lodging tax by up to one percent and the food and beverage tax by up to one-half percent.

The extra money would be used to help pay for $22-million worth of renovations at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The city would also go after additional funding sources like state bonding money and facility naming rights.