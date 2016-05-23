Jays Topple Twins Sunday To Take Series [VIDEO]

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Twins 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Target Field. Minnesota falls to 11-32 on the season with the loss.

Jose Bautista and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back home runs for Toronto to start the game in a three-run first inning off of Twins starter Phil Hughes.

Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki's RBI groundout would prove to be the only run the team could muster on an afternoon in which they only registered three hits.

The Kansas City Royals come to Minnesota for a three game series beginning Monday night. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday on AM 1240 WJON.