Insane Inflatable 5K Returning to St. Cloud Area on June 10, 2017!

All of us at 1390 Granite City Sports were ecstatic to hear that the Insane Inflatable 5K is returning to the St. Cloud area for another round of bouncy, hysterical fun! We are thrilled to once again invite you to come bounce with us in 2017. We had such a great time last year, that we all still joke about the ridiculousness that took place on their GIANT inflated obstacles. If you missed it, check out this preview video from their 2017 tour to see what it's all about; clearly this 5K isn’t about the running, it’s about having fun! Best of all the INSANE obstacle designers over at the Insane Inflatable 5K have been hard at work, dreaming up two #CrazyFun new obstacles that will debut when the 2017 tour kicks off. They are unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, and we can't wait to try them out with you. The Insane Inflatable 5K will be coming to Kimball on June 10th at the Powder Ridge Ski Area. We hope that you and your family and friends will join us for the return of one of the most exciting events to ever hit the St. Cloud area. See you there!