IceBreakers Name New Coach

The St. Cloud Ice Breakers girls hockey team named their new head coach Thursday. The Ice Breakers are a co-op program with students from Apollo, Tech and Cathedral joining to form a team.

Cathedral graduate Nick Thibault was named as the successor to Mark Chamernick, who stepped down after last season.

Thibault, who played three seasons of hockey at Cathedral and one season with the Granite City Lumberjacks, had been an assistant coach with the CHS boys hockey team for the past six seasons.