Huskies Baseball Continues Winning Ways

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State Huskies Baseball Team (18-6, 10-3 NSIC) swept its double header Saturday to extend its winning streak to 7 games.

The Huskies matched up against the Upper Iowa University Peacocks (9-11, 5-7 NSIC).

The first of two games was a 14-0 rout by SCSU, while game two was a close affair with the Huskies coming out on top 3-1.

Cal Giese was the winning pitcher in game 1 and finished with 6 strikeouts in five innings of work. Giese in his last four games has only given up one earned run and has a ERA of 0.88 on the season.

SCSU's Jackson Goplen 3 RBI's on 3 Hits and 2 runs scored. Goplen smashed a 2-run homer in the 4th-inning of game 1.

Husky Zach Metzger also finished with 3 RBI's.

In game 2 the Huskies found themselves down one midway through the 5th inning when Jordan Joseph hit a sac fly scoring Bo Schmitz to tie the game at one.

Just one inning later the Huskies took the lead on a 2-run blast from Matthew Meyer.

Pitcher Austin Casperson went 7.2 innings and earned his 4th win on the season.

SCSU pitcher David Kroger earned his first save of the season.