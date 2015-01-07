High School Sports Scores- Tuesday January 7th
The River Lakes girls hockey team continued to roll with a 4-1 win over Rogers Tuesday night. The Stars are now 14-3-1 in the Central Lakes Conference, six points ahead of the Stormin' Sabres, who posted a 6-2 win over Fergus Falls on Tuesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Sartell (8-4-1) 5
@ Fergus Falls (8-3-2) 5
River Lakes (8-3-2) 1
@ Tech (3-9-2) 1
Willmar (4-7) 3
@ Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-6-1) 2
Brainerd (5-8) 2
@ Apollo (7-2-2) 6
Cathedral (10-4) 6
@ Prairie Center (3-10) 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-7) 72
@ Willmar (2-9) 60
Apollo (5-6) 48
@ ROCORI (9-4) 50
Tech (5-7) 37
@ Sartell (5-6) 50
Cathedral (11-3) 77
@ Zimmerman (3-8) 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cathedral (7-5) 69
@ Apollo (0-9) 27
GIRLS HOCKEY
Fergus Falls (6-10) 2
@ Sartell (10-3-3) 6
Brainerd (6-10) 0
@ St Cloud (7-6-1) 3
Rogers (3-8-5) 1
@ River Lakes (14-3-1) 4