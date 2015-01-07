High School Sports Scores- Tuesday January 7th

Dave Overlund

The River Lakes girls hockey team continued to roll with a 4-1 win over Rogers Tuesday night. The Stars are now 14-3-1 in the Central Lakes Conference, six points ahead of the Stormin' Sabres, who posted a 6-2 win over Fergus Falls on Tuesday.

BOYS HOCKEY

Sartell (8-4-1)                     5
@ Fergus Falls  (8-3-2)      5

River Lakes (8-3-2)    1
@ Tech (3-9-2)           1

Willmar (4-7)                             3
@ Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-6-1)    2

Brainerd   (5-8)         2
@ Apollo (7-2-2)       6

Cathedral (10-4)                6
@ Prairie Center (3-10)     0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-7) 72
@ Willmar (2-9) 60

Apollo (5-6) 48
@ ROCORI (9-4) 50

Tech (5-7) 37
@ Sartell (5-6) 50

Cathedral (11-3) 77
@ Zimmerman (3-8) 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cathedral (7-5) 69
@ Apollo (0-9) 27

GIRLS HOCKEY

Fergus Falls (6-10)   2
@ Sartell (10-3-3)     6

Brainerd (6-10)         0
@ St Cloud (7-6-1)    3

Rogers (3-8-5)              1
@ River Lakes (14-3-1) 4

