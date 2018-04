The Rocori Spartans host the Little Falls Flyers Tuesday night in Cold Spring in the first round of the 8AAAA playoffs. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 6:35.

The Spartans check in at 5-3 on the season, while Little Falls finished the regular season 2-6.

ELSEWHERE

Apollo @ Brainerd

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech (SJU)

Foley @ Cathedral (SCSU)

Sartell (Bye) will host winner of Brainerd/Apollo Saturday night