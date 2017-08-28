Hear Sartell Football All Season Long On AM 1390
AM 1390 Granite City Sports will air all of Sartell's regular season and playoff football games in 2017. The games can be heard on AM 1390 and at 1390GraniteCitySports.com.
The Sabres open the season at Cambridge on Friday, September 1st.
SEPTEMBER 1st @ Cambridge-Isanti (Pregame at 6:45)
SEPTEMBER 8th vs Alexandria (Pregame at 6:45)
SEPTEMBER 15th vs Apollo (Pregame at 6:45 )
SEPTEMBER 22nd @ Tech (SCSU) (Pregame at 6:45)
SEPTEMBER 29th vs Sauk Rapids-Rice (Pregame at 6:45)
OCTOBER 6th vs Moorhead (Pregame at 6:45)
OCTOBER 13th @ Bemidji (Pregame at 6:45)
OCTOBER 18th (WED) @ Brainerd (Pregame at 6:45)