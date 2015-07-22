Halos Blank Twins Tuesday In Series Opener

The Angels beat the Twins 7-0 late Tuesday night in Anaheim in the opening game of a three-game series. Minnesota has been outscored 24-3 in their past three games of the road trip.

The Angels broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning against starter Kyle Gibson, including a three-run home run from Chris Iannetta. Gibson finished the game allowing six runs on ten hits and one walk while striking out six.

The Twins managed just two hits in the loss in the form of singles from Torii Hunter and Eduardo Nunez.

Minnesota will look to bounce back with another game in Anaheim Wednesday night. Mike Pelfrey (6-7, 4.00 ERA) will start for the Twins opposite the Angels' CJ Wilson (7-7, 3.59). First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 PM, with pregame coverage beginning at 8:35.