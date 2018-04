The Twins are expected to announce Eddie Guardado as the team's bullpen coach for the upcoming 2015 season under first year manager Paul Molitor.

"Everyday Eddie" pitched 11 seasons with the Twins from 1993-2003 before returning for a brief stint in 2008. Guardado earned 116 saves with Minnesota, and 187 saves in his career with the Twins, Mariners, Rangers and Reds.

Guardado replaces Bobby Cuellar as bullpen coach.