Granite City Sports Podcast- Tuesday, March 13th
Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 12-2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with John Holler and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.
Tuesday's topics included the ever-evolving quarterback carousel, Kirk Cousins signing with the Vikings, the bonkers OJ special on FOX, lyrically limited great songs and NCAA Tourney sleeper teams (no, Xavier doesn't count).
We also spoke to St. Cloud State men's basketball coach Matt Reimer and men's hockey coach Bob Motzko in hour two.