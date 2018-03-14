Granite City Sports Podcast- Tuesday, March 13th

Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 12-2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with John Holler and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

Tuesday's topics included the ever-evolving quarterback carousel, Kirk Cousins signing with the Vikings, the bonkers OJ special on FOX, lyrically limited great songs and NCAA Tourney sleeper teams (no, Xavier doesn't count).