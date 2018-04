Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with Jay Caldwell, John Holler, Lee Voss and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

Thursday’s podcast includes MLB playoff talk, gophers football, tough loss for the wolves, Vikings QB situation and big road trip for the SCSU football and Granite City Lumberjacks.