Granite City Lumberjacks Advance To Silver Cup

The Granite City Lumberjacks hockey team beat the New Ulm Steel 4-2 Sunday night at Armadillo Deck Sports Arena. The Lumberjacks advance to the Silver Cup playoffs with the win.

Braden Altena, Casey Esselman, Matthew Moran and Brady Dahl all had goals for the 'Jacks in the win, while Mac Berglove made 19 saves on 21 shots to earn the win in net.