Gopher Football Wins Season Opener

The Minnesota Golden Gopher football team defeated New Mexico State 48-10 Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers will host Fresno State on September 8th.

Minnesota's freshman walk-on quarterback Zack Annexstad impressed in his debut, passing for 220 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Tyler Johnson pulled in five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Gophers running back Rodney Smith carried the ball 24 times for 153 yards, while Mohamed Ibrahim added nine carries for 101 yards for Minnesota in the win.