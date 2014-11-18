Gopher Basketball Set To Host Hilltoppers Tuesday
The Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team is set to open the home portion of their schedule Tuesday night with a game against Western Kentucky at Williams Arena.
The Gophers are 0-1 on the season after losing to #8 Louisville to open the season last week in Puerto Rico. The Hilltoppers check in at 1-0 after beating Austin Peay in their season opener on Saturday.
Tuesday's game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 and tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PM.