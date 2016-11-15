Gopher Basketball Rallies Past UT-Arlington Monday

The University of Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team beat the University of Texas-Arlington 84-67 Monday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers improved to 2-0 on the season with the win.

The Gophers trailed 41-35 at the half, but went on a 28-3 run in the second half to secure the victory.

Reggie Lynch led the Gophers with 14 points, while Nate Mason added 13 in the win.

Minnesota will host Mount Saint Mary's Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS at 7 p.m.