Gibson Lit Up In Twins Loss Tuesday

The Twins fell to the Rays 7-3 Tuesday night at Tropicana Field in Florida. Minnesota falls to 9-10 with the loss, while Tampa Bay improves to 10-10.

The anticipated pitcher’s duel between Twins starter Kyle Gibson and Rays ace David Price never materialized, as the Rays got to Gibson early and often. Gibson allowed three runs in the bottom of the first inning on three RBI singles and ended up allowing seven runs on ten hits in three innings pitched.

Price went the distance despite allowing a pair of home runs in the fourth inning to Brian Dozier and Chris Colabello. The lefty allowed three runs on six hits with 12 strikeouts.