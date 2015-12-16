Next St. Cloud Building Vote Won’t be Until At Least Fall of 2016

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud area school district will wait until at least the fall of 2016 to attempt another bond referendum.

The district also has the option to ask voters to approve a school building plan in the spring of 2017.

Superintendent Willie Jett says their focus now is getting feedback from the community after a proposed $167 million referendum was voted down in November.

"First and foremost an important step is to re-engage with the community and listen. Very simply, we just need to understand why people supported the referendum or why they voted no. This information is critical for us as we move forward."

The referendum included money for a new Tech High School and for significant upgrades to Apollo. Jett says they're working to listen to parents, the business community and financial leaders through listening sessions and surveys.

"We understand that the need is pressing and the need is not going away, but at the same time we want to be sure that we're doing this correctly."

The school board will have its final meeting of the year Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at St. Cloud City Hall.