Former NFL Star Teaches the ‘Ickey Shuffle’ at the Rox Game [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox welcomed special guest Ickey Woods to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday's game.

Woods, who won the 1988 NFL Rookie of the Year for the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals , signed autographs and taught the crowd the famous "Ickey Shuffle" touchdown dance.

Non-football fans may know Woods from his appearance on the popular GEICO TV commercial in which he "gets some cold cuts" and does his signature endzone celebration.

"We're going to get the crowd involved," Woods says. "We're all going to do the Ickey Shuffle together and make it a big join-along and have a lot of fun today."

The evening also also raised money for a foundation named after Woods' son, Jovante , who died from asthma four years ago.

"When [the Rox] contacted me about making an appearance, I said I'd do it if they allowed me to raise money for my son's foundation, and they were gracious enough to let me do that," Woods says.

You can help the cause by visiting the website where footballs, helmets and other memorabilia are on sale with the proceeds going to the Jovante Woods Foundation .