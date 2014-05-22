Fergus Falls Takes Brainerd Golf Invitational Wednesday

Fergus Falls continued their excellent season on the links Wednesday, winning the Brainerd Invitational at The Pines Golf Club at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa by six strokes over Lakeville South.

David Scharenbroich (Tech) posted the lowest score among area golfers with a 78, good for 19th place in the tournament. Teammate Zach Sanders finished in 21st with a score of 79.

1. Fergus Falls 298
7. Brainerd       327
9. Tech            330
12. Sartell        335
14. Staples      340
20. ROCORI     378
21. Sauk Rpds  398

 

Categories: high school sports
