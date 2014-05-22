Fergus Falls Takes Brainerd Golf Invitational Wednesday

Fergus Falls continued their excellent season on the links Wednesday, winning the Brainerd Invitational at The Pines Golf Club at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa by six strokes over Lakeville South.

David Scharenbroich (Tech) posted the lowest score among area golfers with a 78, good for 19th place in the tournament. Teammate Zach Sanders finished in 21st with a score of 79.

1. Fergus Falls 298

7. Brainerd 327

9. Tech 330

12. Sartell 335

14. Staples 340

20. ROCORI 378

21. Sauk Rpds 398