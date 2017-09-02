Escobar, Gibson Lead Twins In Blowout Against Royals

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins poured on the runs and won 17-0 over the visiting Kansas City Royals Saturday evening.

Twins batters chased Kansas City starter Onelki Garcia after he recorded just one out in the game. Minnesota went up 4-0 by the end of the first with RBI's from Joe Mauer , Byron Buxton , Jorge Polanco and Mitch Garver .

The second inning was much like the first with Minnesota, this time they added six runs.

Minnesota would add seven more runs before all was said and done in the 9th. The Twins were led by Eduardo Escobar and his two home runs, six RBI's and three runs.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson went six innings going up no runs on hits.