Duluth Downs Rox Monday

The Duluth Huskies beat the St. Cloud Rox 6-2 Monday night at Wade Stadium. The loss drops St. Cloud to 2-4 on the second half of the season, and 18-24 overall.

The Rox trailed 5-0 heading into the top of the seventh inning before getting run-scoring hits from Hance Smith and Ryan Davis to cut the Huskies' lead to 5-2. However, St. Cloud could not complete the comeback.

Jack Barrie's three hits paced the Rox in the losing effort, while Ryan Weisenberg added a pair of hits.