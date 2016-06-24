Dubsky Flirts With No Hitter In Rox Win

The St. Cloud Rox beat the LaCrosse Loggers 10-0 Thursday night at Carson Park. The win was the ninth straight for the Rox.

Rox starter Austin Dubsky carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before eventually giving up a base hit. Dubsky would finish the eighth inning before being removed from the game, allowing just one hit and a pair of walks with five strikeouts.

St. Cloud is now 16-6 on the season. The Rox will play in LaCrosse again Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390 The Fan.