FOND DU LAC, WI -- The College of St. Benedict Blazers hockey team fell to Marian University 5-1 to open the season on Friday.

The Blazers held a 1-0 lead for much of the game after a second period goal by Kim Patterson . But Marian came back with a scoring frenzy in the third period to win 5-1.

CSB will look for their first win of the season tonight in a rematch with Marian in Fond du Lac at 2:00 p.m.