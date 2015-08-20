Crusaders Transition To New QB In 2015 [VIDEO]

The Cathedral Crusaders finished 2014 with a 6-5 record, including playoff wins over Milaca and Foley before ultimately losing 48-0 to Pierz in the section championship game.

Quarterback Jake Spaniol and record-setting wide receiver Tommy Auger have both graduated, so head coach Andy Auger will hand the reigns over to junior quarterback Quinton Young.

2015 SCHEDULE

8/22 vs Holy Family 1 PM

8/28 vs Albany 7 PM

9/4 @ Foley 7 PM

9/11 vs New London-Spicer 7 PM

9/18 @ Milaca 7 PM

9/25 @ Little Falls 7 PM

10/2 vs Becker 7 PM

10/8 @ Zimmerman 7 PM