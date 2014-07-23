Cleveland Clomps On Twins Tuesday

The Indians beat the Twins 8-2 Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis. Minnesota is now 45-54 on the season.

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Yohan Pino took the loss for the Twins after allowing four runs on seven hits in 6.1 innings pitched. Pino struck out five and walked none while needing 100 pitches to get into the seventh inning.

Twins reliever Matt Guerrier allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in just one inning of work to seal Minnesota’s fate.

Brian Dozier broke an 0-14 skid with a three hit night including a solo home run, his 19th of the season. The Twins struck out ten times as a team.