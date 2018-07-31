CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Roger Mischke's weekly look at Central Minnesota amateur baseball.

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE (REGIONAL GAMES)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 3 (7/24/2018)

The Springers defeated their Lakewood League and Region 2B rivals the Saints backed by twelve hits and good pitching performances. The Springers veteran right hander, Zach Femrite, started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Justin Thompson threw two innings in relief and he recorded one strikeout. The Springers got several very timely hits, with four players having multi hit games. Zach Femrite, had a very good game, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three big RBIs and he earned a walk and he scored a run. Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jordan Barth went 1-for-4 with a base clearing double for three big RBIs and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4 with two big RBIs and he roamed the outfield like a cobra, making a pair of very nice catches. Brian Hansen went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Zach Hinkemyer earned a walk, he had a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt.

The Saints, veteran right hander, Chris Koenig started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeff Fasching threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Steven Neutzling went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jack Schramel went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Ryan Schneider went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tommy Auger went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Maiers went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Mike Reilly earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jason Kotschevar had a sacrifice bunt.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 4 BRAINERD BEES 3 (7/29/2018)

The Saints defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by a good pitching performance. The Saints, Will Spaniol started on the mound, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Dan Kronenberg threw 2/3 of an inning to earn the save. Brian Minks went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Auger went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Steve Neutzling went 2-for-4. Jason Kotschevar went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andy Auger was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Mike Reilly went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Dan Kronenberg earned a walk.

The Bees, Hanson Devine, started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryce Flanagan threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Danny Deis threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Casey Welsh went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brian Voigt went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Joel Martin went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Danny Deis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Parker Sorenson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Hansen Devine earned a walk and Kevin Perez had a sacrifice bunt.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE (Playoffs)

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1 (7/28/2018)

The Brewers clinched the No. 1 seed into the Region 11C tournament from the Central Valley with their big win of their rivals the Rockies. Backed by four home runs and a very good pitching performance by Reed Pfannenstein. He started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued four walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Isaac “Zeek”Matchinsky led the way, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three big RBIs. Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-4 with a home run and Sam Iten went 1-for-4 with a home run. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Derrick Orth went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Luke Harren earned a walk.

The Rockies, Eli Backes, started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks and he surrendered six runs. Jake Brinker threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Calvin Kalthoff broke up the Pfannenstein no hitter with a home run in the seventh inning. Nick Skluzacek, Jake Hennen, Marshal Wirtzfeld and Pat Hemingson all earned walks.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1 (7/28/2018)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by a good pitching performance. The Express’s, lefty Zach Dingmann started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Joey VonWahlde went 1-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs and Brian Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Johnson had a big day, he went 4-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Adam Beyer earned a pair of walks. Jordan Joseph earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Zach Sufka was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers, Mitch Wieneke started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Ergen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-4 with a home run and Justin Kunkel went 1-for-2 with a double. Colton Fruth and Andy Linn were both hit by a pitch, Mitch Wieneke had a sacrifice bunt and Craig Pfannenstein and Mitch Ergen both earned walks.

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 8 WATKINS CLIPPERS 0 (7/28/2018)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers, to qualify for the Region 11C tournament. The Gussies, Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nate Laudenbach had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Adam Gwost went 1-for-5 with a big three run home run and Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Richardson went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Mitch Gwost went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Nick Gwost went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Aaron Fruth went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dusty Schultzetenberg earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Grafft went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Clippers, Danny Berg started on the mound, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Dustin Kramer threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits and one run. Tyler Hebrink went 2-for-4 with a double and Travis Linn went 1-for-3. Dan Berg and Lincoln Haugen both earned walks.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE (Playoffs)

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0 (7/28/2018)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by eight hits and a good pitching performance. The win gives the Muskies the No. 1 seed from the Sauk Valley into the Region 11C tourney. The Muskies, lefty David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lefty John Schumer threw the final inning in relief, he faced just three batters. Jace Otto went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Tim Burns went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he had a stolen base. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Austin Gohl went 1-for-4 with a RBI. John Schumer went 1-for-4 and Cody Partch earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Joes, Joey Atkinson started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Kendall threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joey Atkinson went 2-for-3 with a double and Ben Alvord went 1-for-3. Craig Hern was hit by a pitch and Nick Gill had a stolen base.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 9 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1 (7/28/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by fifteen hits and good pitching performances. The win earned the Lakers the No. 3 seed from the Sauk Valley League into the Region 11C tournament. The Lakers, Tommy Friesen started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ryan Szymanski threw the one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and Mike Smith closed it out, he issued one walk. Richard Thompson had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Gueningsman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly or three RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Maurer went 4-for-5 and he scored two runs and Ben Anderson went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he earned walk. Jordan Prill went 1-for-6 with a RBI and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Korte went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Lumberjacks, Kyle Kipka started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Plante threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Mitch Keeler went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ean VonWald went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Hunter Hamers went 1-for-4 with a double and Drew Beier went 1-for-4. Joe Ziwicki earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Kyle Kipka earned a walk.

REGION 11C PLAY IN GAME

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 12 St. Augusta Gussies 0 (7/29/2018)

The Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Gussies of the Central Valley League in Region 11C play-in game. The Lumberjacks collected eleven hits and they got good pitching performances. The Lumberjacks, lefty Hunter Hamers started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, and he recorded three strikeouts. He actually had four one, two, three innings. Veteran right hander, Mike Beier closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, he faced just three batters. The Lumberjacks showed us how to play some small ball, as they put up seven runs in the fourth inning, with just four hits. Kyle Kipka went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Beier went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Brosh went 1-for-4 with a home run and Ean VonWald went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Evan Warnert went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Noah Winkelman went 1-for-4, Hunter Hamers earned a walk and he scored a run and Cameron Jurek scored a run.

The Gussies, Zach Laudenbach started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. Brady Grafft went 2-for-2 and Adam Gwost went 1-for-3.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE (Playoffs)

ELROSA SAINTS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1 (7/27/2018)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League for the Silverstreaks, backed by a pair of good pitching performances. The Saints, veteran right hander, Ethan Vogt threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Austin Imdieke threw four innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Cody Eichers had a good day, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and. Derek Wiener went 1-for-3 with a double. Austin Imdieke went 1-for-3 and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-1 and he earned a pair of walks. James Kuefler was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run, Aaron Vogt was hit by a pitch and Jackson Peter scored a run.

The Silverstreaks, Nick Stangler, started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ty Reller threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Will Funk threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Funk went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Ty Reller went 2-for-2. Joe Stangler went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Peyton Rademacher went 1-for-1. Nick Stangler earned a walk, Grant Johnson was hit by a pitch and Will Funk earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5 (7/28/2018)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers for the No. 1 seed into the Region 15C. The Royals collected twelve hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. The Royals, D. J. Schleicher started on the mound, he threw seven innings. He gave up eight hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Budde threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. They were all tied up at five going into the top of the ninth inning, the Royals had two runners reach base and Andy Hadley had a huge double to drive in the two runs. Andy went 1-for-4 on the day with three big RBIs and he earned a walk. Trent Gertken went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Connor Dols went 2-for-3 and Adam Backes went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Alex Budde went 1-for-5 and Dan Hansen went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks.

The Lakers, Weston Brinkman started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Quade went 2-for-4 with a home run for four big RBIs and he scored two runs. Aaron Savelkoul went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Jason Kampsen went 2-for-4 with a double. Josh Kampsen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Shane Kampsen went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 and Carter Wessel earned a walk.

REGION 15C PLAY-IN GAME

FARMING FLAMES 8 ROSCOE RANGERS 0 (7/29/2018)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers backed by thirteen hits and two very good pitching performances. The win qualifies the Flames for the last spot in the Region 15C tournament. The Flames, lefty Kyle Zierden started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, he issued four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Winkels closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Zierden had an outstanding game all around, he went 5-for-5 with a home run and a double for two big RBIs and he scored three runs. The young lefty, Taylor Schroeder went 3-for-4 with a RBI, he had two stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Brad Mergen went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Cody Fourre went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Mitchell Thelen went 1-for-4 and Dylan Panek earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Rangers, Jordon Roos, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued three walks, he surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Mackedanz threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Devon Savage went 1-for-4 and Cody Mackedanz, Brandon Schleper, Jordon Roos, Brent Heinen and Jordan Schleper all earned walks.

FARMING FLAMES 8 GREENWALD CUBS 5 (7/29/2018)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Cubs, backed by nine hits and couple of good pitching performances. The Flames, Brad Mergen, started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued six walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. The Flames, young right hander, Taylor Schroeder threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Zierden had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Brad Mergen went 1-for-5 with two big RBIs and Tylor Schroeder went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Cody Fourre went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Mitchell Thelen earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Craig Klein earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Dylan Panek had a stolen base, Aaron Eiynck earned a walk and Carey Shay scored a run.

The Cubs, Tyler Braegelmann started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Worms went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Engelmeyer went 2-for-4. Levi Feldewerd was credited with a RBI and Adam VanBeck went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Mitch Waldvolgel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Kegan Stueve went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tyler Braegelmann went 1-for-2, Doug Imdieke earned a pair of walks, Ryan Kraemer and Kyle Nietfeld both scored a run.

Draftees:

Richmond Royals: Josh Mackendanz Roscoe Rangers

Elrosa Saints: Jordon Ross Roscoe Rangers

Lake Henry Lakers: Tyler Hoffman Greenwald Cubs

New Munich Silverstreaks: Brent Heinen Roscoe Rangers

Spring Hill Chargers: Tyler Braegelman Greenwald Cubs

Maple Grove Grovers: Jordan Schleper Roscoe Rangers

St.Martin Martins: Russ Leyendecker Roscoe Rangers

VICTORY LEAGUE (Regional Games)

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 1 AVON LAKERS 0 (7/28/2018)

The Lakers were defeated by their Victory League and Region 8C rivals the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays, Matt Swanson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brandon Welinski went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Justin Cichon went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Swanson went 1-for-4 and Brock Cichon and Adam Gerads were both hit by a pitch. The only run of the game was scored in the top of the first inning.

The Lakers, Matt Pichelmann, started on the mound, he threw a very good game, he gave up just four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Caleb Curry went 2-for-4 with a double and three stolen bases and Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-3, he earned walk and he had a stolen base. Josh Becker went 2-for-4 and Carter Holthaus went 1-for-4. Will Kleinschmidt and Matt Pichelmann both earned walks and Cody Stich had a sacrifice bunt.

SOBIESKI SKIS 4 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0 (7/28/2018)

The Skis defeated their Victory League and Region 8C rivals the Steves, backed by a very good pitching performance. The Skis, Jack Hegarty started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued two walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. Scott Litchy went 1-for-5 with a RBI and a stolen base and Dusty Parker went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Dan Marod went 2-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Kapphahn had two sacrifice bunts, a stolen base and he earned a walk. Joey Hanowski had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Collin Eckman went 1-for-4. Austin Weisz scored a run and Jack Hegarty earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Steves, Nick Krippner started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Sam Butler (St. Wendel draftee) threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Cody Wolhart went 1-for-4, Austin Guggenberger earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Blake Guggenberger had a sacrifice bunt and Ben Bierscheid earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 6 AVON LAKERS 5 (7/29/2018)

The Lightning defeated their Victory League and Region 8C rivals the Lakers on a walk off, base clearing double by Jason Roepke. The Lightning put up five runs in the ninth to seal the win. The Lightnings, Jason Roepke started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Scott Sand threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Jason Roepke went 2-for-5 with two doubles for three big RBIs and Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Chris Pederson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Adam Hardy went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tory Miller went 1-for-4. Drew Boland and Brett Jenkins both scored runs and Morgan Shepard was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers, Kyle Collins started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Riley Voit went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Taylor Holthaus went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 1-for-4 with a double and Josh Becker went 2-for-5. Caleb Curry went 1-for-5, Carter Holthaus was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Will Kleinschmidt earned a walk and he scored a run.

FORT RIBLEY REBELS 8 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0 (7/29/2018)

The Rebels defeated their Victory League and Region 8C rivals the Steves, backed by thirteen hits and a very good pitching performance. The Rebels, Logan Kalis started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mac Brink threw the final 1 2/3 inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Logan Kalis went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Zach Heidmann went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Jelacie went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brett Kramer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Rhett Williamson went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Weber went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base and Brian Skluzacek went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dustin Littlefield went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Jason Sather went 1-for-4 and Mac Brink earned a walk.

The Steves, Blake Guggenberger started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Chris Belling three five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tony Schmitz went 2-for-4 and Ben Omann went 1-for-4. Brandon Waldvogel and Rick Hendrickson both earned walks and Cody Wolhart was hit by a pitch.

EXHIBITION GAMES

MONTICELLO POLECATS 9 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONE 4 (7/25/2018)

The Cyclones of the Lakewood League were defeated by the Polecats of the Central Ridge League. The Polecats collected fifteen hits and they got a pair of good pitching performances. The Polecats, Tanner Eckhart started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Hunter Kissner threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Wyatt Morrel went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Keenan Macek went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Greg Holker went 2-for-2 with a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Revenig went 2-for-3 with a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Gabe Affedt went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Aaron Hanson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Jack Seibert went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mike Olson went 1-or-4, with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Manning went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk.

The Cyclones, Nate Friehammer, started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up thirteen hits, issued one walk, surrendered nine runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jeff Hille threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. David Kroger threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Boser threw one inning in relief, issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Paul Schlangen went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Scott Lochner went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. David Kroger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Tom Wippler went 1-for-4. Jeff Hille went 1-for-4, Nate Freihammer went 1-for-4 and Logan Siemers earned a pair of walks.

MINNETONKA MILLERS 6 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 4 (7/28/2018)

The Millers of the Riverview Class A League defeated the Saints of the Lakewood League and Section 2B. In exhibition action that took place at Veterans field in Minnetonka. The Millers are a perennial class state champions, with some former pro ball players. The Millers, Don Erdall started on the mound, he threw six innings to earned the win. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Tully threw one inning in relief, he issued three walks and he gave up one run. Cole LaLonde threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Blaine Rutledge went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Connor Trygstad went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zack Trygstad went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Kyle Hoffman went 1-for-3, with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Shallenberger went 1-for-4 with a double an he scored a run Mike Davis was credited with two RBIs, Eric Fasnacht went 1-for-4, Chad Fleischman earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Steve Schmitz had a sacrifice bunt.

The Saints, Tommy Auger started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Maiers threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Spaniol went 2-for-4 and Brian Minks went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Dominic Austing went 1-for-4, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch and Mike Reilly went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Nick Maiers went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Tommy Auger had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jeff Fasching was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Veteran Andy Auger went 1-for-4 and Chad Hockemeyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk.