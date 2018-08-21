Central Minnesota Amateur Baseball State Tournament Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

95 th ANNUAL STATE AMATEUR TOURNAMENT 2018

REGION 2B STATE TOURNEY ROUND UP

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 SHAKOPEE INDIANS 1

The Springers of the Lakewood League and Region 2A defeated the Indians of the River Valley East and Region 3B. The Springers collected eighteen hits in support of their tall right hander. The Springers, Zach Femrite, started on the mound, he threw 8 innings. He gave up 3 hits, no runs, issued 4 walks and recorded 9 strikeouts. Justin Thompson threw one inning in relief, he up gave up two hits and one run. Garrett Fuchs had a great game, he went 4-for-4 with one RBI, he had one RBI and scored one run and a bunt and Jeron Terres went 3-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 1-for-3 with triple for a RBI and Jordan Barth went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-5 and Zach Femrite was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Huls went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3. Brian Hansen eared a pair of walks and he scored run and Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-5. Brad Olson went 1-for-2 with a RBI and Drew Bulson went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run.

The Indians Aaron Johnson, started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, he surrendered five runs and he issued eight strikeouts. Chris Rupert threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, he issued one walk, surrendered three runs and hr recorded four strikeouts. Alex Schneider threw 2/3 of an inning, he threw 2/3 of inning in relief, he gave up four hits, and one run. Patrick Rients went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Dominick Schleper went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Kyle Ryan went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk, Zach Henderson went 1-for-4 and Alex Bade went 1-for-1. Steve Boldt, Jimmy Bohmbach and John Hellkamp all earned walks and Tom Keohen was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6 COON RAPIDS REDBIRDS 3

The Cyclones of the Lakewood League and Region 2A defeated the RedBirds of the Metro Minny in Section 4B. The Cyclones, veteran right hander, Jason Hoppe started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered ten hits, gave up three runs and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Scott Lochner went 2-4 with a double for two big RBI’s and Player/manager, Paul Schlangen went 2-for4 with triple for a RBI and he scored one run. Luis Massa went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Player-Manager Tom Wippler went 1-3 he earned a walk Jason Hoppe went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-4, David Kroger earned a pair of walks and Mitch Loegering was hit by pitch.

The Redbirds, Justin Clark, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, he surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Mark Lundholm threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he gave up a run. Nick Harold threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued one walk. Taylor Nelson went 1-for-4 with a home run and Aaron Lindstrom went 1-for-4 with a home run. Kyle Schnobrich went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Jon Olson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tim Kehren went 1-for-5 with a double and Dan Skog went 2-for-4. Avery Lehman went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and Kean Paxton went 1-for-2.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 15 CHASKA HAWKS 7

The Brewers of the Arrow Head West League and Region 2B defeated the Hawks of the River Valley East and Region 3B. The Brewers were led by sixteen hits and some strong pitching performances. The Brewers, Tanner Dahl, started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Kyle Kingsley threw the final 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Peschel had a big game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four big RBIs. Joe Hallock went 3-for-6 with double for two RBI’s. Chris Clemenson 2-for-5 with a home run for five big RBIs, he earned a walk. Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-3 with two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored run. Spencer Flaten went 3-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Denver Blinn went 1-for- 6 with a sacrifice bunt and David Ernst went 3-for-6 with a RBI and he scored run. Derek Dormanen went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch twice, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run.

The Hawks, Pete Ohnsorg threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Drake Kilbur threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hit, six runs and he issued two walks. Ryan Rodriguez threw one inning in relief he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. J. T. Canakes went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Tyler Peterson went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIS and he scored two runs. Chase Hentges went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs and Justin Johnson went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs Dylan Peterson went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.Tony Lane went 1-for-3, Ryan Wrobleski went 1-for-4 and Tyler Polster went 1-for-4.

FOREST LAKE BREWERS 19 HIBBING MINERS 1

The Brewers, the Metro Minny Champions from Region 4B defeated their foe from Region 2B the Minors. They collected sixteen hits and had a very good pitching performance. Mike Swenson, started on the mound, he threw seven innings, to earn the win. He gave up two hit, -issued no walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Jeff Brooks had possibly career day, he went 5-for-5 with two run home run for a total of seven RBI and he scored five runs. Noah Brown went 3-for-5 with six RBIs and he scored a run and Jack Schmidt went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Drew Cremisino went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice fly. Dylan Dresel went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Bryan Lippincolt went 1-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brian Lippinincott went 1-for-3 and he scored three run and Brandon Rogers went 1-for1 with three RBIS and he scored a run. Blake Halgrimson went 1-for-1 with a RBI, Joe Rydel went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Logan Walker and Dave Guerrero both earned a walk and he they both scored a run.

The, Miners, Matt Erickson started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Kole Zuidmulder threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hit, issued three walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Joe Lescarbeau went 1-for-3, Zach DeBoom went 1-for-2, Jeff Korpi was credited with a RBI and Jamie Steinberg scored a run.

REGION 13C GAME ROUNDUPS (Central Valley and Sauk Valley Leagues)

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 CARVER BLACK SOX 1

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League and Region 13C defeated their foe the Black Sox from the Crow River South League and Region 7C. The Muskies collected eight hits and a good pitching performance from their experienced lefty. The Muskies, David Deminsky, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued no walks, surrendered one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Tim Burns went 2-for-3 with a big two run home run in the first inning, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. John Schumer went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Andrew Deters went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-4 and Brain Schellinger was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Adam Schellinger earned a walk.

The Black Sox’s, Mark Ulrich started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued five walks, he surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Iten threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he gave up one run. Jay Bresnahan threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Kyle Dalton went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and David Dolan had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Bailey Metz went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Bryce Tuma went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Warner went 1-for-4, Cole Kirchhoff went 1-for-4 and Adam Fredericks went 1-for-4.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 BLUFFTON BRAVES 3

The Brewers of the Central Valley League and Region 13C defeated Bluffton Braves from the Hi-Ten League and Region 14C. The Brewers collected thirteen hits, and they got good pitching performances. The Brewers, tall right hander, Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound, he threw 7 innings, to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty, Austin Klaverkamp closed it out with two innings of relief, He gave up one hit and issued a walk. Chase Aleshire had a big game, he went 4-for-5, scored two runs and had one stolen base. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for three big RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Iten went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-4, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice fly. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4. Derrik Orth earn a walk and Rhett Fruth scored a run.

The Braves, Jake Dykhoff, started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Dustin Geiser threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Justin Dykhoff went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Skylar Mursu went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Kevin Tumberg went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Kyle Dykhoff 1-for 4 and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Tellers earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jake Dykhoff, Cody Geiser and Tom Tellers all earned walks.

YOUNG AMERICA CARDINALS 5 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 2

The Cardinals of the Crow River Valley League and Region 7C defeated the No. 4 team from Region 13C the Lumberjacks. The Cardinals collected ten hits and they got good pitching performance. Josh Lenz, started on the mound for the Cardinals, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Twenge, a draftee, threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, he surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Mann had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Rach Whittaker went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Kyle Hurstmann went 1-for-5 and a RBI. Isaac Hormann went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run, Barret Panning went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Dillon Whittaker went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt Cole Peters went 1-for-4 and Brandon Stender had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run.

The Lumberjacks, Hunter Hamers started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he scored five strikeouts. Mike Beier, player/manager threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Backes, a draftee from the Cold Spring Rockies, threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Tanner Brosh went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Drew Beier went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-5 and Tyler Midas went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ean VonWald went 1-for-5 and Noah Winkelman went 1-for-5. Evan Warnert was credited with a RBI and he he earned a walk and Hunter Hamers scored a run.

REGION 15 GAME SUMMARIES (Stearns County League)

SLEEPY EYE INDIANS 9 ELROSA SAINTS 4

The Indians of the Tomahawk East League and Region 2C defeated the Saints of the Stearns County League and of Region 15C. Evan Richert started on the mound, he went 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, he surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Indians, Sean Mathiowez threw 6 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Woitas went 1-for-4 with three big RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Mielke went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Alan Woitas went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joey Walter went 1-for-5. Matt Berkner was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Sellner was hit by a pitch and, Chad Brinkman scored a pair of runs and Jared Beltz scored a run.

The Saints, Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brad Mergen, draftee from the Farming Flames, threw 2 1/3 innings, he issued one walk. Aaron Vogt threw three innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Cody Eichers went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he had a bunt. Kevin Kueffler went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. James Kuefler went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Roelike went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Vogt went 2-for-5, Derek Wiener went 1-for-5 and Austin Imdieke had a sacrifice bunt.

JACKSON BULLS 3 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

Jackson Bulls from the First Nite and Gopher Leagues and of Region 3C defeated the Lake Henry Lakers from the Stearns County and Region 15C. The Bulls, Ryan Raschke started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Tennyson threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Easton Bahr had a big game, he went 3-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Blaise Jacobsen went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Andy Wolf went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chris Gumto was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk, Ray Zalabowski earned two walks and Darrius Johnson scored a run and he was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers, Weston Brinkman, started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up a run and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Zierden, draftee from the Farming Flames, threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired one batter he faced. Josh Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Aaron Savelkoul went 1-for-4 with. RBI. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Nick Dingman went 1-for-4 and Adam Jaeger earned a walk.