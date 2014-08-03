Car Enthusiasts Gather in Sartell for The Mid-Minnesota Car Show [PHOTOS]

Warm temps and hot cars populated the Pinecone Marketplace parking lot in Sartell today (Sunday 8/3). The Mid-Minnesota Car Show is a free to enter and attend event that not only lets car lovers gather together, but gives a chance to one lucky spectator or car owner to win a new Chevy Camaro in the Wheels or No Wheels game.

Check out the gallery of 80+ photos below. To see photos and a video from the Wheels or No Wheels game click here.

All images © Peter K Nyblom

