Bucks Beat Rox Tuesday Night

The Waterloo Bucks defeated the Rox 11-5 at Joe Faber Field Tuesday night. Rox infielder Chris Paul earned his 200 th hit with St. Cloud by going 3-3 in the loss.

Rox outfielder Eric Loxtercamp had another three hit night to raise his average to .338 on the season while also adding three runs batted in. Clay Ardeeser contributed a pair of RBI in the loss as well.

The Rox are now 9-6 in the second half of the season and trail Eau Claire by one game in the North Division.

St. Cloud hosts Waterloo again tonight, with Nick McCarty pitching for the Rox against the Bucks’ Adam Bray. First pitch at Joe Faber Field is scheduled for 7:05.