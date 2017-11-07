Bruins Beat Wild Monday

The Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 Monday night in Boston. The loss drops the Wild to 5-6-2 on the season and currently sit in the basement of the Central Divison.

The Wild took an early 1-0 lead on a Nino Niederreiter goal less than five minutes into the first period, but found themselves trailing 4-1 after two periods. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk was pulled after allowing four goals on 24 shots over two periods.

Mikael Granlund and Eric Staal scored goals for Minnesota in the third period, but Boston added an empty-net goal with :57 remaining to seal the win.