Blues Beat Wild In Exhibition Game Wednesday

The St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Wednesday night in an exhibition game at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The Wild falls to 0-2 in preseason play with the loss.

Sammy Blais started the scoring for St. Louis at 5:54 of the first period before the Wild answered back with a pair of goals late in the period. Eric Fehr scored his first goal of the preseason at 14:53, assisted by Brennan Menell and Matt Read, to tie the game at one.

Justin Kloos scored shortly after Fehr's tally, at 16:45, to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead. Matt Dumba and Jonas Brodin were credited with assists on Kloos' first goal.

However, Tyler Bozak would score two goals less than :30 apart late in the third period to push St. Louis to the win.

The Wild will host the Dallas Stars Friday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.