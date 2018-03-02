Blazers Beat Wolves Thursday Night

The Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-99 Thursday night in Portland. The Wolves fall to 38-27 on the season with the loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 34 points while also snagging 17 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins added 21 points in the loss. Dame Lillard led the Blazers with 35.

The Timberwolves led 78-75 after three quarters but were outscored 108-99 in the fourth quarter. Despite the loss, the Wolves remain in third place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of Portland and San Antonio.