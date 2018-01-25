Blazers Beat Wolves Late Wednesday Night
The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-114 Wednesday night at Moda Center. The Wolves are now 31-19 on the season, but just 12-13 on the road.
With Jimmy Butler missing another game with a sore knee, Andrew Wiggins again led the Wolves in scoring with 24 points, while Jamal Crawford returned from a toe injury to score 19 points in the loss.
Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 31 points.
The Timberwolves' West Coast road trip continues Thursday night at Golden State. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with tip-off scheduled for 9:30.