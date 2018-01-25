Blazers Beat Wolves Late Wednesday Night

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-114 Wednesday night at Moda Center. The Wolves are now 31-19 on the season, but just 12-13 on the road.

With Jimmy Butler missing another game with a sore knee, Andrew Wiggins again led the Wolves in scoring with 24 points, while Jamal Crawford returned from a toe injury to score 19 points in the loss.

Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 31 points.