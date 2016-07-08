Apollo’s Lucia Signs With Manitoba Junior Hockey League
Former Apollo hockey standout Gino Lucia has signed with the Winkler Flyers of the Mantioba Junior Hockey League. Lucia graduated from Apollo in 2016.
Lucia scored 51 points for the Eagles last season under coach Pete Matanich and totaled 101 regualr season points in his career with Apollo.
The MJHL was founded in 1918 and boasts many players drafted into the National Hockey League, including former Wild players Carson McMillan and Justin Falk.