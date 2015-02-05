Apollo’s Alvord And Sinthavong Announce College Choices [VIDEO]

Apollo High School quarterback Ben Alvord and lineman Swin Sinthavong announced their college choices Wednesday afternoon in the school's cafeteria.

Four-year starter and letter-winner Alvord will go to St. John's University in Collegeville to play under head coach Gary Fasching. Alvord joins a couple of former teammates at SJU, including wide receiver Noel Teigen.

Alvord was a three-year member of the All Central Lakes Team, and also holds the record for touchdowns in a season with 21 scored in 2014.

Sinthavong signed a National Letter of Intent to play with Valley City State in North Dakota.

Sinthavong was also a four year starter, as well as a three year letter-winner and also served as a captain in 2014.