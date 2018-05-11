Angels Top Twins Thursday In LA

The Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 7-4 Thursday night at Angel Stadium in Southern California. The loss snaps Minnesota's five-game winning streak and drops them to 15-18 on the season.

Twins starter Jose Berrios struggled for a fourth straight start, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk in just 5.1 innings pitched. Berrios has now given up 18 runs in his last four appearances while logging just 18.1 innings during that stretch.

Offensively, the Twins were led by Brian Dozier's four hits, including a home run in the top of the sixth inning that got Minnesota within a run of the Angels. Max Kepler followed with a home run of his own to tie the game at four, but Los Angeles would pull away with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.