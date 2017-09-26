1390 Granite City Sports is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. The best in Central Minnesota and national sports news and talk is now available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up 1390 Granite City Sports on your device is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Click here to enable the 1390 Granite City Sports skill.

to enable the 1390 Granite City Sports skill. Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play Granite City Sports.”

Enjoy!

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.