Albert Lea to Host 2019 Governor’s Fishing Opener
Next year's Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener will be held May 9-12 on Fountain Lake, one of the largest lakes in the Albert Lea area. This will be the first time in the history of the event that it will be held in Albert Lea.
Explore Minnesota, the state's tourism promotion office organizes this event each year in coordination with a host community. The 72nd annual Governor's Fishing Opener will be hosted by a committee of volunteers from the Albert Lea area.