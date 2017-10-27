Adult Halloween Events Around St. Cloud This Weekend

It is Halloween Weekend around St. Cloud! Looking to dress up, dance all around, or just have a good time? Here are some events planned around the area!

Fusion Cabaret Night of the Living Dead Halloween Party - Red Carpet Night Club - Friday Oct. 27th @ 10 PM

Come celebrate every drag king and queen's favorite holiday with your favorite gouls and goblins of Fusion Cabaret! RSVP to the event here!

Thriller Choreography at Revolver Studios - Saturday Oct. 28th @ Noon

Learn the choreography to Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller routine! RSVP to the event here!

Haunted History Walking Tour - St. Cloud Cathedral High School - Saturday Oct. 28th @ 6 PM

Spooky stories of old St. Cloud featuring costumed characters and delicious sweets and savory treats! See the Facebook event here!

Brothers Bar and Grill Halloween Party - Saturday Evening

Two floors of dancing, a DJ, drink specials and a costume contest!

Benton Station Sauk Rapids Halloween Party - Saturday Night

Comedy night is from 8-10 PM, live music starts afterwards, and $1000 in cash prizes will be awarded for the costume contest!

Legends Bar and Grill Halloween Costume Contest - Saturday Oct. 28th

Dress up and come out for a great time! There will be giveaways! RSVP here!

Beaver Island Brewery Victory Lap Pub Crawl - Starting at Brothers Bar and Grill in Downtown St. Cloud @ 4 PM

Celebrating winning a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival for their Oktoberfest. Join in THIS SATURDAY, October 28 for the Victory Lap Pub Crawl. They'll be sporting our dirndls and lederhosen (It's Halloween weekend, come in yours too). Get event details here!

Costume Contest at The Press Downtown St. Cloud - Saturday Oct. 28th @ 7 PM

A Halloween Costume Contest and the winner walks away with MN Wild tickets! Get all the event details here!