8AA Girls Hockey Playoff Seeds Set
The Section 8AA playoff matchups were set at the seeding meeting Wednesday morning. The playoffs will begin on Saturday, February 11th.
Locally, the St. Cloud Ice Breakers received the #4 seed and will host the #5 Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm 'N' Sabres at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The Ice Breakers finished the season with a 17-6-2 record overall and a 3-3-2 record in 8AA, while the Storm 'N' Sabres finished 10-11-4 overall and 1-4-3 in 8AA.
The two rivals met twice this season, skating to a 2-2 tie on December 19th at Bernick's Arena and again tying 3-3 on January 19th at Hockey Day Minnesota.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10th (7 p.m.)
#8 Bemidji @ #1 Roseau
#7 Buffalo @ #2 Brainerd
#6 Moorhead @ #3 North Wright County
#5 SSR @ #4 St. Cloud
Semifinals @ High Seed on February 14th
Final at neutral site to be determined on Feb 17th