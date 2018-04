2015 Turd Of The Year- First Round Results [AUDIO]

The 2015 Turd of the Year Turdiment got underway on Monday, with the original field of 32 turds trimmed to 16. The first round judges included Tom Elliott from the St. Cloud Times, along with Lee Voss and Jay Caldwell from AM 1390 KXSS.

MARTIN SKOULA REGION

#1 Adam Lane def #8 KARE 11

(Unanimous Decision)

#4 Ervin Santana def #5 Ragnar

(Split Decision)

#3 Ken Thiessen def #6 Stan Kroenke

(Unanimous Decision)

#2 Adrian Peterson def #7 Deflategate

(Unanimous Decision)

RICKY NOLASCO REGION

#1 Peqout Pooper def #8 FIFA

(Unanimous Decision)

#4 Sid Hartman def #5 "Minesota" Hats

(Unanimous Decision)

#3 Princeton coaches def #6 Matt Barnes

(Unanimous Decision)

#2 Sheldon Richardson def #7 Jackie Robinson West LL

(Unanimous Decision)

CHRISTIAN PONDER REGION

#1 Asian Cat Lady def #8 Northwoods League

(Unanimous Decision)

#5 Father Kevin Carter def #4 Nate Handrahan

(Unanimous Decision)

#3 Pete Carroll/Darrel Bevel def #6 Aaron Gleeman/Chuck Knoblauch

(Unanimous Decision)

#2 Packer Fan def #7 Benson Kids

(Split Decision)

JOHNNY FLYNN REGION

#1 Ditka's Fart def #8 Mikko Grimes

(Unanimous Decision)

#5 Antoinette Bannister def #4 LeTroy Guion

(Split Decision)

#3 Norwood Teague def #6 Orem Owlz

(Split Decision)

#2 Darren Sharper def #7 Blue Jays Fans

(Unanimous Decision)