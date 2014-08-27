2014 Football Preview: Sartell Sabres [VIDEO]

The Sartell Sabres weathered a tough start to their 2013 season to finish 8-4. The Sabres rode a seven game winning streak all the way to the state tournament, where they lost 52-28 against St. Michael-Albertville at St. Cloud State University.

Led by a potent running game featuring senior Derek Stachowski, the Sabres are poised to be near the top of the Central Lakes Conference in 2014. Stachowski ran for over 2,000 yards last year as a junior.

Coach Scott Hentges knows the Sabres are favored in the CLC Conference this season, and says that should only make his team work harder this year.

The Sabres open the 2014 season on August 29th with a home game against Tech. The game can be heard live on AM 1390 KXSS with Dave Overlund and Rob Mehrwerth.