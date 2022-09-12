Young Eagles Club Offering Free Plane Rides for Kids on Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- Your kids can get a birds-eye view of the St. Cloud metro area this weekend.

The Young Eagles host free airplane rides for kids ages eight to 17 this Saturday.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. You do have to pre-register your kids by going to their website.

There are only 96 spots and about half of them are spoken for. The deadline is this Friday at 6:00 p.m. or until all the spots are full.

Get our free mobile app

If you have questions you can reach out to Chip Sauers at (320) 248-8384.

Parental consent must be signed by a parent or guardian.