You Know What’s On The Way When You See These Stripes In Minnesota

It's been a weird winter weather wise, with temps ping-ponging between nose-hair-freezing cold and some days warm enough to wear a hoodie to work in the morning.

One of the dangers of the fluctuating temperatures is when it starts to rain/snow or, worse, when it is in between the two. When you see these stripes on the road on an otherwise nice day, you know what is about to happen.

Yep, these can only mean one thing... bad weather is coming yet again. Don't get me wrong, I know next week's temperatures look awesome but man do I dread driving to work when I see these the night before.

Further, I do appreciate the fact that our cities are able to treat the roads to help us get everywhere. It's not them I am frustrated with.

I'm frustrated with Mother Nature herself. I just want to be free from this, the newest longest winter ever. I want to be outside, frolicking in a t-shirt, at least until my kid starts complaining he is too hot and we are forced back inside like some cruel joke.

I'm in the denial stage right now. On the road I kept telling myself maybe they were just using up all of the chemicals now before the end of winter! You know, just emptying their tank? That could be true, right? Right?