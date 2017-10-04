Yankees Top Twins Tuesday

The New York Yankees beat the Twins 8-4 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in the American League Wild Card game. The Yankees advance to face the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series.

Things started promisingly for the Twins, with Brian Dozier leading off the game with a solo home run and Eddie Rosario adding a two-run home run later in the top of the first inning.

However, Twins starter Ervin Santana squandered the lead by allowing a three-run home run to Didi Gregorious in the bottom of the first inning and a solo home run to Brett Gardner in the bottom of the second.

The Yankees would add three more runs off of Minnesota starter-turned reliever Jose Berrios over the course of the third and fourth innings.