Yankees Take Series Opener Thursday

The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 Thursday night at Target Field in the first game of a four-game series. The Twins fall to 20-46 on the season and are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the worst record in Major League Baseball this season.

The game was tied at one heading into the seventh inning before Kyle Gibson allowed a pair of baserunners to start the inning. Lefthander Fernando Abad was summoned from the bullpen to face left-handed hitter Didi Gregarious, who promptly blasted a three-run home run to right field.

The Twins host the Yankees again Friday night at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.