Wrong Way Driver Killed in Head On Collision

MANKATO -- A semi-driver from St. Cloud was involved in a deadly crash in Mankato when a car that was going the wrong way ran into his rig head-on.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A car driven by 59-year-old Michelle Beier of Lake Crystal was northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 169.

Fifty-nine-year-old Patrick Winkelman of St. Cloud was driving south on Highway 169.

Beier died in the crash. Winkelman was not hurt.