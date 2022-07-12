Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday.

A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. She has been identified as Shirley Friebe.

Thirty-three-year-old Logan Klooster of Ankeny, Iowa was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries. The original report from the Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash. However, jail records from Morrison County show Klooster has been arrested.